Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Nursing neck injury
Abdullah was held out of practice Wednesday due to a neck injury.
Abdullah's production has waned in recent weeks, as evidenced by a combined 17 carries for 36 yards, five receptions (on seven targets) for 42 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. Wednesday's DNP marks his first of the season, so it could be maintenance-related. That said, his status will be monitored closely in the coming days to make sure an appearance is possible Sunday at Baltimore.
More News
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...