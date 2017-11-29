Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Nursing neck injury

Abdullah was held out of practice Wednesday due to a neck injury.

Abdullah's production has waned in recent weeks, as evidenced by a combined 17 carries for 36 yards, five receptions (on seven targets) for 42 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. Wednesday's DNP marks his first of the season, so it could be maintenance-related. That said, his status will be monitored closely in the coming days to make sure an appearance is possible Sunday at Baltimore.