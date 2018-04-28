Lions' Ameer Abdullah: On thin ice in Detroit

General manager Bob Quinn said Abdullah will have to compete for his snaps ahead of the 2018 season, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Abdullah has failed to spark the Lions' dormant run game since the team made him a second-round pick in 2014. In an effort to turn the tide, Detroit bolstered the depth chart by signing LeGarrette Blount in free agency before adding Kerryon Johnson out of Auburn in the second round of this year's draft. With Johnson having the skills to be a featured back, Blount the most fit for goal-line work, and holdover Theo Riddick a standout receiver, Abdullah seems to be on the outside looking in. In fact, his mere spot on the roster could be in danger.