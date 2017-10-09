Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Only 34 total yards in loss

Abdullah rushed 10 times for 31 yards and brought in his sole target for three yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss tot he Panthers.

Abdullah saw a notably reduced role with the Lions having to play from behind for a significant portion of the game. The third-year back's 10 carries were a season low and he averaged well under 4.0 yards per carry for the second time in the last three games as well. Abdullah will look to take advantage of what could be a more favorable game script and matchup versus the Saints in Week 6.