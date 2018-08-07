Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Opens preseason as starting kick returner

Abdullah is listed as the first-string kick returner on the Lions' initial depth chart.

Teammate Jamal Agnew earned first-team All-Pro honors as a specialist last season, but he was far more effective returning punts than kickoffs, where Agnew averaged just 17.9 yards per attempt. Abdullah, on the other hand, was a force as a kick returner during his rookie year when he finished first in the league with 1,077 yards and second with a 29.1-yard average, so it's not a huge surprise that Abdullah has surpassed Agnew on the depth chart in that phase of the game. While his roster spot seemed to be in jeopardy when training camp opened, Abdullah now seems to be the clear leader in the competition for the No. 4 job at running back, though the versatile Zach Zenner is still firmly in the mix.