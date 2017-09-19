Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Productive in Monday's win

Abdullah rushed 17 times for 86 yards in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Giants.

Abdullah spearheaded a running game that stunningly outgained Matthew Stafford and the Lions' passing attack. While Theo Riddick totaled 12 touches, including nine carries, Abdullah accounted for nearly 50 more yards on the night despite not catching a pass. Through two weeks, Abdullah's production has been hard to predict, but the fact he's comfortably Detroit's preferred ballcarrier provides some reassurance ahead of Week 3's meeting with the Falcons.