Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Questionable after limited practice
Abdullah (neck) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Held out of practice the previous two days, Abdullah gave himself a shot to play with Friday's return, but he told reporters afterward that they'd have to ask Lions head coach Jim Caldwell if they wanted to know about the running back's availability for Sunday in Baltimore, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. With the famously tight-lipped Caldwell unlikely to provide any hints, Abdullah should be treated as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event of an absence, Detroit would turn to some combination of Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner to take on Abdullah's usual snaps and touches.
