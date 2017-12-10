Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Questionable, but not expected to play

Updating a previous report, Abdullah (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is not expected to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although it appears Abdullah could be healthy enough to return from a one-game absence after practicing in a limited fashion all week, the Lions are apparently eager to give longer looks to some of their other options in the run game. While Theo Riddick will continue to rank as the team's top pass-catching back, it seems likely that Tion Green will benefit the most if Abdullah is in fact held out Sunday. In Abdullah's stead last week against a tough Ravens defense, Green made his season debut and was impressive while amassing 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Green could be worth a look in deeper formats where available for owners in need of a boost at running back during the fantasy playoffs.