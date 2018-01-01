Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Reaches paydirt in finale

Abdullah carried eight times for 18 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay. He also brought in one of two targets for 11 yards.

Abdullah -- again rotating in behind Theo Riddick (ribs) and rookie Tion Green -- did little to nothing before scampering for a seven-yard touchdown in garbage time, averaging just 1.6 yards on his seven other totes. He didn't get many opportunities, though, as the Nebraska product has barely played these last three games with Detroit management opting to give Green an extended look. Neither tailback has lit the world on fire, but the fact of the matter is that Abdullah produced just 3.36 yards per carry in the eleven games he started this season, while Green averaged 3.92 yards behind the same offensive line in the five games he was active. Though not a drastic difference in efficiency, Green also fared better in the eye test as he looked to be the superior two-down, between-the-tackles runner. Abdullah, who remains under contract through 2018, should be back in Detroit for another season, but his days as the top dog appear to be over.