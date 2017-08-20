Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Receives four rushing attempts Saturday

Abdullah carried four times for 16 yards and caught his only target for five yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Abdullah's performance was impressive when considering he gained a decent 4.0 yards per carry while the rest of his teammates averaged just 2.4. It probably helped that stud guard T.J. Lang was there to block for him, as the former Packer finally made his Lions debut Saturday after sitting out the past few months recovering from offseason hip surgery. Look for Abdullah to see more work in the third preseason game since the event typically serves as the dress rehearsal for the regular season.