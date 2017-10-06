Play

Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Removed from injury report

Abdullah (ankle) has been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against Carolina.

A limited practice participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday and Friday, the third-year running back out of Nebraska is fine to fill his usual role as Detroit's lead runner. Abdullah is quietly on pace for a 1,000-yard rushing season, but he's only caught nine passes and scored one touchdown -- trends that figure to continue so long as he loses passing-down work to Theo Riddick and goal-line/short-yardage carries to Zach Zenner or Dwayne Washington (ankle). The Panthers have held opposing running backs to 3.8 yards per carry and 67.5 rushing yards per game this season.

