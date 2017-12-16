Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns after two-game absence

Abdullah is listed as active Saturday against the Bears, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Abdullah was a legitimate inactive Week 13 due to a neck issue, but there were rumblings he was healthy enough to suit up last Sunday in Tampa Bay, when he logged a second consecutive DNP. Upon his return Saturday, it'll be interesting to see if he supplants Theo Riddick or even Tion Green in the pecking order. That said, Abdullah won't have to worry about Zach Zenner or Dwayne Washington poaching snaps due to both landing on the inactive list.