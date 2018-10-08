Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns kickoff in win over Packers

Abdullah logged 30 yards on his lone kickoff return during Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Packers.

Abdullah was active for the first time all season, and he didn't see any involvement on offense. However, Abdullah could be active for additional games in the near future if running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) or return specialist Jamal Agnew (knee) are still tending to injury after Detroit's Week 6 bye.

