Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to full practice

Abdullah (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The unrestricted practice likely puts Abdullah in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Seahawks. With Theo Riddick (knee) sitting out sessions Wednesday and Thursday and trending toward a second straight absence this weekend, Abdullah will likely dress as the Lions' third running back once again. That role didn't bear much fruit in the Week 7 win over the Dolphins, as Abdullah produced just 13 yards from scrimmage on two touches while working behind Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount.

