Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to inactive status

Abdullah (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Abdullah has put an end to a three-game active streak, during which he recorded three touches for 19 yards from scrimmage and fumbled one time on his four kickoff returns. The latter may have played a part in Abdullah donning street clothes Sunday, but the real impetus likely is Theo Riddick (knee) returning from a two-game absence.

