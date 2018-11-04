Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to inactive status
Abdullah (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
Abdullah has put an end to a three-game active streak, during which he recorded three touches for 19 yards from scrimmage and fumbled one time on his four kickoff returns. The latter may have played a part in Abdullah donning street clothes Sunday, but the real impetus likely is Theo Riddick (knee) returning from a two-game absence.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fumbles on kickoff return•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns to full practice•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Logs first offensive snaps of season•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Could have offensive role in Week 7•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns kickoff in win over Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...