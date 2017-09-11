Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Sees 15 carries in season opener
Abdullah rushed 15 times for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.
Although the Cardinals gave Abdullah very little room to run Sunday, it was still nice to see Detroit's commitment to getting the run game going. Abdullah was clearly the team's lead runner, too, as his carries vastly outpaced that of Dwayne Washington (six) and Theo Riddick (one), though the latter remains locked in as the team's preferred third-down back. Unfortunately, things don't look any easier for Abdullah in Week 2, as the Lions travel to play a Giants team that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in 2016.
