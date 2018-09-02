Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Sticks on roster

Abdullah has a spot on Detroit's initial 53-man roster, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

The 2015 second-round pick likely will stay in Detroit for the final year of his rookie contract, though it's still possible he could be waived if the team wants to add help at another position. Abdullah doesn't figure to get many touches in a backfield with LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick soaking up snaps.

