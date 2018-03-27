Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Still in team's plans

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he has big hopes for Abdullah in 2018, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Abdullah lost work to undrafted rookie Tion Green down the stretch last season, taking only 15 carries over the final three weeks after returning from a two-game absence due to a neck injury amidst rumors he was essentially a healthy scratch for the second game. The 2015 second-round pick has never lived up to expectations, and the Lions' recent signing of LeGarrette Blount hints at something quite different from what Quinn said Tuesday when asked about Abdullah. With Theo Riddick locked in on passing downs while Blount likely handles goal-line work and at least some of the early down carries, Abdullah likely will need to compete for a committee role that's not especially conducive to fantasy production. He may even find his roster spot in jeopardy if the Lions use an early- or middle-round draft pick on a running back.