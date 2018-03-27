Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Still in team's plans
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he has big hopes for Abdullah in 2018, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Abdullah lost work to undrafted rookie Tion Green down the stretch last season, taking only 15 carries over the final three weeks after returning from a two-game absence due to a neck injury amidst rumors he was essentially a healthy scratch for the second game. The 2015 second-round pick has never lived up to expectations, and the Lions' recent signing of LeGarrette Blount hints at something quite different from what Quinn said Tuesday when asked about Abdullah. With Theo Riddick locked in on passing downs while Blount likely handles goal-line work and at least some of the early down carries, Abdullah likely will need to compete for a committee role that's not especially conducive to fantasy production. He may even find his roster spot in jeopardy if the Lions use an early- or middle-round draft pick on a running back.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: May get another chance•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Reaches paydirt in finale•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Serving as No. 3 runner•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Minimal usage in return•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Returns after two-game absence•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Listed as full participant Tuesday•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...