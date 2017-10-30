Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Stymied by Steelers

Abdullah rushed 11 times for 27 yards and secured all three of his targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.

The Lions' entire run game was dormant Sunday and Abdullah was no exception. When it was all said and done, the Nebraska product finished with his lowest rushing output of the season at an inefficient 2.5 YPC clip. However, he remained the lead back and used his elusiveness on multiple occasions to turn negative plays into no-gainers, so it wasn't a completely fruitless showing. Still, fantasy owners need to see more to trust Abdullah on a weekly basis going forward. There's optimism he could bounce back in Week 9 against a Packers defense allowing 125.7 rushing yards per game -- good for 27th in the league -- particularly if Detroit can get an early lead on an Aaron Rodgers-less squad.