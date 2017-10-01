Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Suffers minor ankle injury

Abdullah sustained a minor ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 14-7 win over the Vikings, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "I rolled my ankle up a little bit," Abdullah said. "I was ready to go back in, but circumstances kind of changed a little bit when they got the ball back only two mins left and we're flopping on the ball. Maybe it was a good thing."

Abdullah was injured with around 13 minutes left in the game and never re-entered the contest, despite being cleared to return late in the fourth quarter. The Lions stuck with Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner for clock-killing work, after Abdullah piled up 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries through the first 47 minutes of the game. While the injury was a small blight on his best game of the season, Abdullah didn't sound too worried about his ankle when talking to reporters after the game. He still figures to show up on the injury report for Week 5 against Carolina.