Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Totals 86 yards in losing effort

Abdullah rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries and added 39 yards on three catches in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

Abdullah notched a nifty 22-yard reception downfield on Sunday, his first catch of more than 20 yards since Week 15 of the 2015 season. With Theo Riddick on the roster, however, it's hard for Abdullah to depend too much on receiving statistics. He's going to need to be consistent on the ground and for the second time this season Abdullah was held under 3.5 yards per carry. It's easy to fall in love with a player of Abdullah's talents who is averaging over 17 touches per game on the year, but Detroit's dependence on the short pass, coupled with Abdullah's penchant for getting stopped near the line of scrimmage, provides less room for Abdullah to shine than most lead backs.