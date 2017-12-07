Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Turns in limited practice

Abdullah (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Abdullah has already doubled his practice output from the week before, when he managed just one limited practice before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The Lions would likely want to have Abdullah go through a full practice Friday before removing him from the injury heading into the Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers, but as things currently stand, the running back looks to be in line to play. If he suits up, Abdullah would likely take back starting duties in the backfield, but with no more than 11 carries over any of his past three outings, he remains a fairly low-ceiling fantasy option.