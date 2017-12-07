Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Turns in limited practice
Abdullah (neck) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.
Abdullah has already doubled his practice output from the week before, when he managed just one limited practice before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The Lions would likely want to have Abdullah go through a full practice Friday before removing him from the injury heading into the Week 14 matchup with the Buccaneers, but as things currently stand, the running back looks to be in line to play. If he suits up, Abdullah would likely take back starting duties in the backfield, but with no more than 11 carries over any of his past three outings, he remains a fairly low-ceiling fantasy option.
More News
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Limited at practice again•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Not expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Back at practice•
-
Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...