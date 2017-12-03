Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Unavailable Sunday
Abdullah (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday at Baltimore, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
A neck injury conspired to keep Abdullah out of practice until Friday, when he participated on a limited basis. Early Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Abdullah was trending toward his first absence of the season, and the Lions' inactive list revealed as much. The backfield will thus be headed by Theo Riddick, but Zach Zenner can also be expected to see a number of touches with Dwayne Washington a healthy scratch.
