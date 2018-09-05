Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Uncertain for regular playing time in 2018

Despite making the 53-man roster, Abdullah isn't certain to be active on game days this season, Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Abdullah currently sits No. 4 on the depth chart under LeGarrette Blount, Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, and he doesn't offer anything the others can't provide from a rushing, blocking, or receiving standpoint. With Jamal Agnew already around to handle punt returns, that leaves Abdullah without a clear path towards anything but a role as a return man on kickoffs. Since other players on the roster, such as Agnew, could also serve in that capacity, we wouldn't be surprised at all if Abdullah is made a healthy scratch on more than one occasion this fall.