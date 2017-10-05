Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Upgraded to full participant
Abdullah (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The Lions held out Abdullah for much of the fourth quarter of their Week 4 win over the Vikings after he rolled his ankle, but it appears that his health is on fairly solid footing heading into Sunday's tilt with the Panthers. Though Abdullah's workload was limited in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, his involvement in full drills a day later paves the way for him to lead the team's backfield again. Despite the early departure against Minnesota, Abdullah still finished with his best stat line of the young campaign, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries while adding 15 receiving yards on three catches.
