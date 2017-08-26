Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Used extensively Friday versus Patriots
Abdullah carried 13 times for 60 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 39 yards in Friday's 30-28 exhibition loss to the Patriots.
Abdullah was used extensively with the first-team offense, leading the group in carries and rushing yards while finishing fourth in receiving yardage. Matt Asiata and Dwayne Washington combined for 13 carries, but neither seems a threat to unseat Abdullah as the top runner for a Lions team that struggled to move the ball on the ground last year. Abdullah will likely be on the sidelines for next week's preseason finale against the Bills, but he looks set to receive the bulk of the carries once the regular season begins.
