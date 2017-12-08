Lions' Ameer Abdullah: Week 14 status up in air
Abdullah (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Prior to a DNP last Sunday, Abdullah logged one limited practice. This week, he fit in three, but his listing Friday leaves his Week 14 availability up in the air. Another absence would elevate the relevance of running backs Theo Riddick and Tion Green within the Lions offense.
