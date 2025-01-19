Robertson is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders due to an elbow injury.
Robertson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and was walked off the field by trainers. Kindle Vildor has taken over as an outside corner in Robertson's absence. The Lions are already without several key members of their secondary, so Robertson's absence would be another significant blow.
More News
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Upgraded to full Thursday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Notches eight tackles vs. Bears•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Eight solo tackles in win•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Comes off NFI list•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Moves to NFI list•