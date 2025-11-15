Robertson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Robertson popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He's been given the questionable tag for Sunday's road game, and if he joins Terrion Arnold (concussion) on the inactive list, then Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox and Nick Whiteside would be the top candidates to start at outside corner. Robertson has started in each of the Lions' last five games, and over that span he has accumulated 16 tackles (14 solo), two pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble.