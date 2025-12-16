Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Robertson is nursing a hand injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Campbell said he's hopeful that Robertson will be able to suit up Sunday against the Steelers, but that the team won't know more about his tentative status until returning to practice. Robertson had played 90-plus defensive snaps in nine straight games prior to injuring his hand Week 15 versus the Rams, so if he manages to gain clearance and suit up versus Pittsburgh, he'll figure to handle his usual every-down role.