Robertson is set to sign a two-year, $9.25 million contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Robertson will now join Carlton Davis as part of Detroit's attempt to rebuild their secondary, which was certainly one of their weak points last season. The 2020 fourth-round selection has mostly operated out of the slot in his four years with the Raiders. The Lousiana Tech product notched 50 combined tackles last season, while also recording six passes defended, including two interceptions.
