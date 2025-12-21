Lions' Amik Robertson: Good to go against Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Robertson was limited in practice all week due to a hand injury. He's been given the green light to play Sunday, though his effectiveness in the secondary would likely be limited if he continues to wear a protective club on his injured hand like he did during Week 16 prep. Robertson has accumulated 27 tackles (23 solo), nine pass defenses and one forced fumble across the seven games since the Lions' Week 8 bye.
