Lions' Amik Robertson: Good to go vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (hand) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Robertson was able to play through a hand injury against the Steelers in Week 16, and the sixth-year pro will do so again Christmas Day. He has accumulated 31 tackles (25 solo), nine pass defenses and one forced fumble in the eight games since the Lions' Week 8 bye.
