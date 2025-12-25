default-cbs-image
Robertson (hand) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Robertson was able to play through a hand injury against the Steelers in Week 16, and the sixth-year pro will do so again Christmas Day. He has accumulated 31 tackles (25 solo), nine pass defenses and one forced fumble in the eight games since the Lions' Week 8 bye.

