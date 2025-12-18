Robertson (hand) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Robertson is sporting a club on his injured hand, according to Richard Silva of The Detroit News, but the plan is to play Sunday against Pittsburgh. Robertson suffered the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Rams. He's appeared in all 14 games this season, making 10 starts, and has produced 45 tackles (40 solo), a career-high 12 pass breakups, including one interception, and a pair of forced fumbles.