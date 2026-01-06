Robertson recorded 52 total tackles (43 solo), two forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed, including an interception, over 17 games during the regular season.

Robertson was able to play in all 17 regular-season contests for the fourth consecutive year, setting new career highs in total tackles, solo stops and passes defensed. The slot cornerback has more than lived up to his fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he's been rather productive over the last two campaigns in Detroit. Robertson is set to become a free agent this offseason, and he'll likely be a hot commodity on the open market.