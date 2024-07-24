The Lions placed Robertson (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

As of now, the nature and severity of Robertson's injury remain unknown, but the Louisiana Tech product is still eligible to practice or play at any point throughout the preseason. The fifth-year veteran posted 50 total tackles and six passes defended in 2023, and once he returns to full health, he's expected to contribute as one of the Lions' top cornerbacks in his first year with the team.