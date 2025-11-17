default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Robertson (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles.

Robertson is ready to go for Sunday Night Football after having been limited at practice late in the week with a hamstring issue. With Terrion Arnold (concussion) unavailable, Robertson may be tasked with handling the most significant assignment at cornerback for the Lions against DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on the other side.

More News