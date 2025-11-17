Lions' Amik Robertson: Ready to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Eagles.
Robertson is ready to go for Sunday Night Football after having been limited at practice late in the week with a hamstring issue. With Terrion Arnold (concussion) unavailable, Robertson may be tasked with handling the most significant assignment at cornerback for the Lions against DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on the other side.
More News
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Nabs INT in Week 5 victory•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Humerus fracture healed•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Requires surgery on arm•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Ruled out Saturday•