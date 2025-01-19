Roberston broke his arm in Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robertson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out. He'll undergo surgery Monday, though the timeline for his return is unclear.
More News
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Upgraded to full Thursday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Notches eight tackles vs. Bears•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Eight solo tackles in win•