Robertson (elbow) has been ruled out of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders.
Robertson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and departed to the sideline with trainers. He was ruled out not long after, though the severity of the injury is unclear. Kindle Vildor has taken over at outside corner in a beat-up Lions' secondary.
More News
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Upgraded to full Thursday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Notches eight tackles vs. Bears•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Eight solo tackles in win•
-
Lions' Amik Robertson: Comes off NFI list•