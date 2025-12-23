default-cbs-image
Robertson (hand) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Robertson was able to play through a hand injury during the Lions' 29-24 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, when he logged four tackles (two solo) while playing in just 27 of 74 defensive snaps (36.5 percent). He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

