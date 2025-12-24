Lions' Amik Robertson: Tagged as questionable Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (hand) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Robertson earned the questionable tag for Christmas Day after being a limited participant in walkthrough practices, but he was able to play through a hand injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Arthur Maulet would be poised to step into a larger role in the secondary if Robertson is unable to play.
