Robertson had surgery on the broken humerus he sustained during Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero adds that the procedure on Robertson's broken arm went well and that he is expected to be available for offseason workouts. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $9.25 million with the Lions last March, and he delivered with career highs in tackles (50) and passes defended (8) over 17 regular-season games. Assuming he's healthy, Robertson should reprise his role as Detroit's primary slot cornerback next season.