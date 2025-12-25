St. Brown (knee) is active for Thursday's game at Minnesota.

Coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that St. Brown was dealing with "a little irritation" in his knee that held him out of Monday's walkthrough before the wide receiver capped the week with back-to-back limited walkthroughs. The Lions then listed St. Brown as questionable for Week 17 action, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday morning that the wideout was expected to play, which now has been confirmed. Since he missed most of a Thanksgiving matchup with the Packers due to an ankle injury, St. Brown has suited up in each of the last three contests, accruing a 23-310-2 line on 36 targets during that span.