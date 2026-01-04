St. Brown (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Bears.

St. Brown carried a questionable tag into Sunday due to a knee injury that led to him logging just a pair of limited practices during Week 18 prep. However, head coach Dan Campbell said Friday his star wideout was trending in the right direction for active status, and St. Brown's availability for the regular-season finale is now confirmed. St. Brown has already exceeded the 100-catch threshold for the fourth straight season, but he has a chance to set a new career high in touchdown receptions with a pair of scoring grabs against his division rival Sunday.