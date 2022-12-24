St. Brown caught seven of 13 targets for 76 yards during Saturday's 37-23 loss to Carolina.
Merely selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season, St. Brown made history in multiple ways Sunday. Not only did he best Calvin Johnson to become the youngest Lions receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season, he also joined Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham to become the third player in NFL history with at least 90 receptions and 900 receiving yards in his first two seasons. With Jamaal Williams (leg) now set to miss time, the Lions seem set to lean on the pass even more in a Week 17 matchup against a Bears defense allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) in 2022.
