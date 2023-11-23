St. Brown caught nine of 11 targets for 95 yards during Thursday's 29-22 loss to Green Bay.

Only Keenan Allen has averaged more targets per game than St. Brown has this season, and the USC product yet again took advantage of his voluminous role with a fifth eight-catch game in his past six outings. While St. Brown admittedly needed garbage time to approach the century mark in receiving yards, it can be argued that St. Brown was deprived of a number of other opportunities to rack up stats before that point thanks to Detroit's five failed fourth-down conversion attempts and three drive-killing fumbles. Look for St. Brown to stay busy when the Detroit offense looks to get back on track in a Week 13 road trip to New Orleans.