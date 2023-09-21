St. Brown (toe) was present for Thursday's practice, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
St. Brown didn't practice Wednesday, so his return to the field Thursday, in any capacity, is a step in the right direction for the wideout ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. The Lions' looming injury report will provide added context with regard to St. Brown's Week 3 status by clarifying his level of participation.
