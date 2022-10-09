St. Brown (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at New England.

After failing to practice and not playing Week 4 against the Seahawks, St. Brown didn't get back on the field until Friday, when he had a cap on his reps. He made an early departure from that session to focus on rehab before the Lions tabbed him as questionable for Week 5. The decision to make St. Brown available (or not) came down to a game-time call, and the team has opted for the former with its top wide receiver. While St. Brown may not be 100 percent, he averaged 11 targets per game and scored three TDs in his three appearances this season, so he should see regular looks from quarterback Jared Goff in an offense that's down running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle).