St. Brown finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay.

St. Brown found his way back in to the end zone after being held scoreless in Detroit's last two contests. The superstar wideout continued dominating QB Jared Goff's target share, finishing the primetime win with seven more targets than any other Lions' receiver. St. Brown's mini scoring slump hasn't stopped him from posting a WR1 numbers (50-538-7) heading into his team's bye week. Fantasy managers will have to fill the Sun God's roster spot in Week 8 until Detroit returns to action against Minnesota on Nov. 2.