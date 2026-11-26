St. Brown caught seven of 10 targets for 146 yards in Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Bears.

It was the third time this season St. Brown has hauled in more than 140 yards in a game, but he got shut out of the end zone as Jahmyr Gibbs did most of the scoring for the Lions. St. Brown has caught at least seven passes in four of the last six games, and through 11 contests he's racked up a 77-938-8 line on 107 targets. He'll look to reach 1,000 yards for the fifth straight season in Week 13 on the road against the Falcons.