St. Brown secured nine of 13 targets for 97 yards in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

St. Brown tied Sam LaPorta for the team lead in receiving yards while setting the pace in both receptions and targets on the afternoon. The star receiver's productive performance was essentially par for the course, as St. Brown has at least seven catches in six of eight contests this season. St. Brown will naturally remain a centerpiece of Detroit's air attack when the Lions attempt to bounce back from Sunday's loss in a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders.